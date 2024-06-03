69.3 F
Counterterrorism

Detroit Man Arrested and Charged After Attempting to Provide Money to ISIS

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Jibreel Pratt
FBI agents searched a phone belonging to Detroit man Jibreel Pratt and found pictures of him what appeared to be loaded firearms, including a Zastava Arms ZPAP92, according to the government. (United States Attorney's Office Photo)

A Detroit man, Jibreel Pratt, has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to an announcement made by United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. The announcement was made in collaboration with Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Pratt, 25, is facing charges detailed in an indictment that accuses him of attempting to provide currency and monetary instruments to ISIS on two separate occasions, in March and May of 2023. The FBI apprehended Pratt at his home in Detroit early this morning, and he is scheduled to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court later today. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has stated its intention to request that Pratt be held in pretrial detention due to the danger he poses to the community and the risk of flight.

“The indictment alleges that the defendant attempted to support and join ISIS, which is one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world. These charges reflect our commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to help terrorists,” said U.S. Attorney Ison.

Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson added, “Mr. Pratt allegedly attempted to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization well known for committing violence and human rights violations. The protection of the American people and our communities remains a top priority for the FBI. Through joint and coordinated efforts by our law enforcement and intelligence partners, and vigilant citizens, we will continue to disrupt plots by those who desire to harm others on behalf of a foreign terrorist organization. I would like to thank our Joint Terrorism Task Force for their work in this investigation and for their steadfast commitment to protecting our nation.”

If convicted, Pratt faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jerome Gorgon and Douglas Salzenstein.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
