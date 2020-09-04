White nationalists protest at the Charlottesville, Va., Unite the Right Rally on Aug. 12, 2017. (Rodney Dunning/Creative Commons https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/legalcode)

DHS Draft Document: White Supremacists Are Greatest Terror Threat

White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.

“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents say.

