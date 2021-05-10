DHS Hosting Digital Forum on Technology-Based Approaches to Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Through Health and Well-Being

Over the past year and as early research has indicated, the impact of social isolation and other life stressors on mental health has led to an increase in depression and anxiety. This can result in declines in social cohesion and social capital and can increase an individual’s willingness to accept recruitment messages of radicalization to violence.

Across the United States, mental and behavioral health practitioners serve as key elements of local public health models that help prevent violent extremism and targeted violence. These practitioners define and share strategies that incorporate not just law enforcement and government agencies, but social services, mental and behavioral health services, career and education services, and civil society organizations to evaluate, address, and mitigate concerns through education, health services, social engagement, development, and intervention models at the local level. Technology, and how these services and practitioners work to prevent attacks, is more important than ever.

As mental health, behavioral health, and social services move into a virtual environment, individuals have increased access to experts who can help address social isolation through proactive, positive messaging that may help prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

Join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention’s 7th Digital Forum June 2–4, 2021, to learn about behavioral threat analysis and threat management, technologies that can improve the process of behavioral threat analyses and help with information sharing within a multidisciplinary team. The Forum is also an opportunity to educate technology companies on behavioral indicators of violent extremism and targeted violence and their intersection with the online environment.

Learn About:

The Public Health Approach to Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention

Science-Based Technologies to Improve Health and Well-Being

Online to Offline: Multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Management Teams

Join Us:

Wednesday, June 2 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 3 12–3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 4 12–3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Stay tuned for registration information in May.

For more information, please email [email protected]

