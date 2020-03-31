DHS Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity

- Counter terrorists and violent extremists’ influence online.
- Develop prevention frameworks with SLTT partners to enhance their ability to identify and respond to individuals at risk of mobilizing to violence.
- Develop and implement recidivism reduction programming to address individuals convicted of crimes related to terrorism and targeted violence.
- Establishing and Enhancing Local Prevention Frameworks with an Emphasis on Threat Assessment and Management Capabilities
- Preventing Domestic Terrorism
- Developing Innovative Solutions for Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism