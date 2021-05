The Department of Homeland Security says the Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration events could be a target for white supremacists.

The Tulsa Police Department says it’s all hands on deck.

“I want a bunch of policemen working, and my hope is none of them have to take any action,” Chief Wendell Franklin said.

In a memo, DHS says they haven’t seen any credible threats, but “the current Homeland threat environment remains heightened.”

