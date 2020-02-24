DHS Selects the University of Nebraska Omaha to Lead Center of Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today the selection of the University of Nebraska Omaha to lead a consortium of U.S. academic institutions and other partners for a new Center of Excellence (COE) for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research (TPCR). S&T will provide TPCR with a $3.65 million grant for its first operating year of a 10-year grant period.

“TPCR will leverage emerging technologies and analytic techniques to provide innovative solutions for preventing and countering terrorism,” said William N. Bryan, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By partnering with universities, S&T delivers practical results for DHS by developing multidisciplinary, customer-driven solutions while training the next generation of homeland security experts.”

As lead institution, University of Nebraska Omaha will spearhead a consortium of academic, industry, government, and laboratory partners throughout the country to help fulfill S&T’s commitment to provide continuous access to high-quality, university-led research and education resources for DHS and the broader homeland security enterprise.

Working closely with DHS operational components, the TPCR COE research portfolio will develop solutions to support counterterrorism threats to the nation’s people, infrastructure, and economy. This includes solutions that help prevent terror attacks by countering the radicalization of people and their mobilization to violence. TPCR will also educate a skilled workforce trained in the latest methods to identify and protect the nation from terrorist threats.

The DHS COEs were established by the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to be a “…coordinated, university-based system to enhance the Nation’s homeland security.” S&T’s COEs are a well-integrated network of researchers and educators focused on specific high-priority DHS challenges. The COEs work directly with the Department’s operational agencies to solve complex and difficult problems across the homeland security enterprise.

For more information about S&T’s COE program, visit www.dhs.gov/st-oup.

Read more at DHS S&T

