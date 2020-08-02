Document Details Kingston Teenager’s Descent into ISIS Terrorism

On Jan. 21, 2019, a 16-year-old Kingston resident disclosed to a contact that he secretly supported the so-called Islamic State.

He also hinted he was about to take action, saying he “may carry out a solo operation in the next few days.”

Three days later, police arrested him for terrorism, but while they had been investigating him for two months, even they were likely surprised by what they found in his bedroom.

Detonators, containers filled with white powders that turned out to be explosives, and diagrams of improvised explosive devices were among the 95 exhibits they seized. It was a bomb lab.

