DOD Announces Charges Referred Against Guantanamo Detainees Encep Nurjaman, Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep, and Mohammed Farik Bin Amin

The Department of Defense announced today that the Convening Authority, Office of Military Commissions, referred charges to a military commission in the case of United States v. Encep Nurjaman, Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep, and Mohammed Farik Bin Amin.

Mr. Nurjaman is alleged to have been a leader in Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), a Southeast Asian affiliate to al-Qaeda. The referred charges allege that he and the co-accused planned, aided and abetted in a course of conduct that resulted in the bombing of nightclubs in Bali, Indonesia in 2002 and the bombing of a J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2003.

The charges include conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, terrorism, attacking civilians, attacking civilian objects, destruction of property, and accessory after the fact, all in violation of the law of war.

The charges are only allegations that the accused committed offenses punishable under the Military Commissions Act, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The case is non-capital and arraignment is pending.

More information, including the relevant charge sheet, will be available at the Office of Military Commissions website at http://www.mc.mil.

Read more at the Defense Department

