Driver Arrested for Threatening to Kill the President After Truck Crashes Into Security Barriers Near the White House

The driver of a rented U-Haul box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night has been detained.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers detained the individual after the vehicle they were driving collided with the security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

The tweet added that there were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and that the cause and the manner of the crash remain under investigation.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, later said on Twitter. Guglielmi said the truck had been deemed safe and that the Secret Service would be supporting the U.S. Park Police who will file charges.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the driver was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member. The official also said the driver had made threatening statements about the White House at the scene.

Various media outlets say witnesses have reported seeing a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck. Another witness who filmed the incident said the vehicle rammed the barriers twice.