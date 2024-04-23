71.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Counterterrorism

Dual German-Russian Citizens Arrested for Plotting Attacks on US Forces in Bavaria

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Ukrainian soldier returns fire on opposing forces during Saber Junction 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, on Sept. 18, 2021. German authorities arrested two men Wednesday, April 17, 2024, alleging that they planned to target Hohenfels with attacks. (Photo: Shawn Pierce/U.S. Army)

German police have arrested two men with ties to Russian intelligence, accusing them of spying on U.S. military bases in Bavaria and plotting attacks in retaliation for U.S. support of Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin.

The two men, identified only as dual German-Russian nationals Dieter S. and Alexander J., were arrested Wednesday by German special police in the town of Bayreuth, according to a statement Thursday from the German federal prosecutor’s office.

The U.S. military facilities that were surveilled included the Army training area in Grafenwoehr, located about 20 miles southeast of Bayreuth, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Thursday. Ukrainian forces receive combined arms and weapons training at the Army post.

Read the rest of the story at Stars and Stripes, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
US and EU Sanctions Against Israeli Extremists Mark Pivotal Step Against Far Right
Next article
Biden Forced To Pull U.S. Forces Out Of Key African Nation That’s Turning To Russia, Iran, China
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals