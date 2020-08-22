Editing for the Caliphate: Assessing Islamic State’s Editing Process and Equipment

For the past six years, Islamic State’s media has awed potential recruits and shocked their enemies. The media has been abuzz over the years about the sophisticated and slick media output that the group has been able to produce, mostly with regards to their videos and their English language magazines, Dabiq and Rumiyah. Watching footage of late 2017’s “Flames of War II” from Al-Hayat, or this year’s nearly 53 minute documentary “To Be Absolved Before Your Lord” from Wilayah Yemen would draw the viewer into a world where lightning-fast cuts of combat footage and documentary-style storytelling are the norm.

Likewise, the anashid from Ajnad and Al-Hayat showcase audio that is cleanly recorded and mastered, while magazines like Dabiq and Rumiyah, along with their weekly Arabic-language newsletter Al-Naba show high-quality production values, modern and calligraphic fonts, glossy infographics, and the use of templates for a consistency in branding efforts.

