Egypt’s Terror Fight Not Over After Killing ISIS Emir

The killing of Islamic State (ISIS) in Sinai Abu Fares al-Ansari was a significant blow to the militant group but by no means represents the end of its presence in Egypt, security analysts said.

“The killing of this man will negatively affect the terrorist group for a long time to come,” said Khaled Okasha, a member of the Supreme Counterterrorism Council, an advisory body of the Egyptian presidency. “Terrorist organisations depend on their leaders to a great deal in securing financing and logistical support and contacts with regional or international sponsors.”

Ansari, the Islamic State emir in the North Sinai city of Rafah, was hiding in the southern part of the city with five other senior ISIS fighters when he was killed in an Egyptian Army raid.

