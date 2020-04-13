U.S. special operations service members conduct combat operations in support of Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan, February 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

Eight Airmen Recognized for Mideast Raids, Including One That Killed ‘Top al-Qaeda Leader’

Eight special tactics airmen received awards following a three-month deployment with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan last summer, according to the 24th Special Operations Wing.

The airmen were part of a joint task force that accomplished 129 direct action raids and 153 kinetic strikes over a 105-day rotation.

The eight airmen received two Bronze Star Medals with valor, two Purple Heart Medals, one Joint Service Commendation Medal with valor and seven Air Force Commendation Medals during a ceremony at the Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 18.

