Eight Airmen Recognized for Mideast Raids, Including One That Killed ‘Top al-Qaeda Leader’

Eight special tactics airmen received awards following a three-month deployment with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan last summer, according to the 24th Special Operations Wing.

The airmen were part of a joint task force that accomplished 129 direct action raids and 153 kinetic strikes over a 105-day rotation.

The eight airmen received two Bronze Star Medals with valor, two Purple Heart Medals, one Joint Service Commendation Medal with valor and seven Air Force Commendation Medals during a ceremony at the Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 18.

Read more at Air Force Times

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)