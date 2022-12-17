35.6 F
Eight Found Guilty for Roles in 2016 Nice Terror Attack

By Homeland Security Today
Officials on July 16, 2016, in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg lay flowers in memory of those killed in the terrorist truck attack in Nice, France. (State Department photo)

All eight people accused of helping the man who killed 86 people in a terror attack in Nice, France in 2016 were found guilty on Tuesday in a French court.

Three months after the trial began in Paris, all were handed sentences ranging from two to 18 years in prison. Charges of terrorist association were upheld against two of them.

Tunisian national Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, drove a truck into the crowd on Bastille Day on the seafront Promenade des Anglais in Nice on the night of July 14, 2016.  Some 30,000 people were on the seafront that night to watch the traditional fireworks to mark the French national holiday.

Read the full story at Yahoo News

