Eight to Stand Trial Over 2016 Bastille Day Truck Attack in Nice

By Homeland Security Today

Seven men and one woman will go on trial on Monday over the 2016 Bastille Day attack in the French city of Nice, in which 86 people were killed and hundreds injured by a gunman who drove a heavy truck into a crowd gathered to watch fireworks.

The gunman, responsible for one of the deadliest massacres in peacetime France, was shot dead by police on the spot, ending an assault that shocked a country already reeling from the Islamist attacks in Paris the previous year.

Prosecutors say the accused, who face between five years in jail to a life sentence, helped 31-year-old Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel obtain weapons, rent the truck or survey the route he took for his deadly rampage.

Read more at France 24

