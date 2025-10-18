EU Report on Radicalization Spotlights Counter Extremism Project’s Role in Fighting Antisemitism

A new report from the EU Knowledge Hub on Prevention of Radicalization, titled “Unpacking Contemporary Antisemitism and Radicalisation”, spotlights the deepening links between antisemitic narratives and extremist recruitment and features contributions from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

The report, produced for the European Commission, examines how antisemitism spreads through online ecosystems and how these narratives feed broader radicalization trends. It includes references to CEP’s research, analyses, and podcasts exploring transnational extremist networks, as well as the organization’s ARCHER initiative, which is transforming the former home of Auschwitz’s commandant, Rudolf Höss, into an international center for education and counter-extremism.

As antisemitic incidents continue to rise across Europe and globally, the report underscores the urgency of coordinated action between researchers, practitioners, and policymakers. According to the European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), antisemitism is considered to be one of many forms of racism, such as anti-black racism, antigypsyism, and anti-Asian racism, as well as hatred linked to religion or belief, such as anti-Muslim hatred. While there is still no single binding legal definition across nations, the EU stresses that countering antisemitism requires both preventive and operational measures online and offline.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of CEP, said the report “highlights that antisemitism is a pervasive phenomenon and recommends that research, practice, and policy must act together – both offline and online. Through its membership in the EU’s Knowledge Hub, which produced the report for the EU Commission, ARCHER will continue to advocate for a network-based approach that targets the organizational elements behind this wave of antisemitism and a ‘follow the money’ strategy targeting the financial backbones of key antisemitic networks. ARCHER works to uncover these networks and shares the relevant information with government authorities.”

The report also cites recent attacks, such as the Yom Kippur synagogue attack in Manchester, UK, as reminders of how quickly extremist ideology can turn into violence.

CEP’s inclusion reflects its growing influence within the EU’s counter-extremism community. In recent months, the organization has released analyses on far-right extremist financing, terrorist use of online platforms, and propaganda dissemination networks, alongside a series of podcasts featuring global experts on radicalization prevention.

The full EU Knowledge Hub report, Unpacking Contemporary Antisemitism and Radicalisation, can be accessed here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)