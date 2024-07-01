78.1 F
Counterterrorism

Evidence Shows Islamic State’s Sights on U.S. Southern Border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(DHS)

U.S. intelligence and security officials are increasing their focus on the country’s southern border, worried the constant flow of migrants has attracted the attention of the Islamic State terror group.

The heightened concern follows the arrests earlier this month of eight men from Tajikistan, all of whom entered the United States via its southern border with Mexico, some making the trip over a year ago.

While the initial background checks came up clean, U.S. law enforcement subsequently turned up information indicating potential ties to the Islamic State group, also known as IS or ISIS.

Read the full story here.

