Ex-Marine Booted for Extremist Activities Accused of Calling for Nazi-Inspired Mass Rape and Murder

An ex-Marine in jail for gun charges and reportedly discharged from the service for extremist activity is now accused of helping to write the manifesto of a white supremacist group called “Rapekrieg,” which combines the Nazi goal of murdering Jews with a philosophy that women can be controlled through rape, federal prosecutors claim.

Matthew Belanger is currently in jail after being arrested on June 10 for allegedly using an unnamed police officer as a strawman to purchase a PTR .308 assault rifle and a Luger pistol for him while he was serving in the Marine Corps, court records show.

Belanger’s alleged involvement with Rapekrieg was first reported by Rolling Stone. Belanger’s attorney could not be reached for comment by Task & Purpose on Wednesday.

“On October 20, 2020, pursuant to a Command Authorized Search approved by the USMC, USMC assisted by the FBI searched Belanger’s barracks and seized a laptop and two cell phones,” a June 8 affidavit filed by an FBI agent in support of a criminal complaint against Belanger says.

