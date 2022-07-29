73.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 29, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Ex-Marine Booted for Extremist Activities Accused of Calling for Nazi-Inspired Mass Rape and Murder

Matthew Belanger is currently in jail after being arrested on June 10 for allegedly using an unnamed police officer as a strawman to purchase firearms.

By Homeland Security Today

An ex-Marine in jail for gun charges and reportedly discharged from the service for extremist activity is now accused of helping to write the manifesto of a white supremacist group called “Rapekrieg,” which combines the Nazi goal of murdering Jews with a philosophy that women can be controlled through rape, federal prosecutors claim.

Matthew Belanger is currently in jail after being arrested on June 10 for allegedly using an unnamed police officer as a strawman to purchase a PTR .308 assault rifle and a Luger pistol for him while he was serving in the Marine Corps, court records show.

Belanger’s alleged involvement with Rapekrieg was first reported by Rolling Stone. Belanger’s attorney could not be reached for comment by Task & Purpose on Wednesday.

“On October 20, 2020, pursuant to a Command Authorized Search approved by the USMC, USMC assisted by the FBI searched Belanger’s barracks and seized a laptop and two cell phones,” a June 8 affidavit filed by an FBI agent in support of a criminal complaint against Belanger says.

Read more at Task & Purpose

Previous articleDHS S&T Podcast: The Bomb Squad is Not an Afterthought
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals