Irish ex-soldier Lisa Smith has been convicted of membership of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, a court in Dublin has ruled.

Smith, who left the army in 2011, was found to have been a member of the Islamist militant group between at least October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

Judge Tony Hunt of the Special Criminal Court ruled that contrary to her plea of not guilty, Smith had knowingly travelled to an area of Syria controlled by IS in 2015 after converting to Islam.

