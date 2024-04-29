During a recent interview with Voice of America, expert and HSToday columnist Mahmut Cengiz shed light on the escalating threat posed by ISIS-K and stressed the urgent need for regional countries to formulate a coordinated response. Cengiz highlighted the growing concerns surrounding the capabilities and regional influence of ISIS-K, an affiliate of the larger ISIS network known for its extreme brutality and radical tactics.

As ISIS-K continues to solidify its presence and operational reach, Cengiz underlined the imperative for neighboring countries to enhance their counterterrorism strategies. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and intelligence sharing among regional powers to effectively combat the evolving threat landscape. The conversation also touched on the implications of ISIS-K’s activities for global security and the potential repercussions for regional stability if timely and effective measures are not implemented.

Watch the interview below: