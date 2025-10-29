spot_img
59.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 30, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyTerrorism Study

Exploring How War and Storytelling Intertwine in The Military-Narrational Complex

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
October 29, 2025
U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington
U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo: Canva)

A new Foreign Affairs article examines how nations and individuals use stories to make sense of war and how those same stories can shape, justify, and even perpetuate conflict.

Since 1989, an estimated four million people have died as a result of armed conflict worldwide, including roughly 740,000 between 2021 and 2024. The article argues that understanding today’s violence requires more than policy expertise – it demands attention to the human instincts and cultural myths that drive nations toward conflict.

At the center of the article is a striking observation: “We operate in a world in which the teller of the best story triumphs over the one who reasons most clearly.” In other words, narrative often eclipses logic. Whether in politics, media, or military planning, the most compelling story, not the most accurate, frequently determines how people interpret global events and justify decisions.

The author introduces the concept of a “military-narrational complex,” a modern echo of President Dwight Eisenhower’s “military-industrial complex.” Just as Eisenhower warned of the influence of defense interests on policy, this new idea points to how storytelling itself, through politics, media, and national myth, fuels cycles of conflict.

In the article titled: The Military-Narrational Complex: What Stories Do in an Age of Conflict, the author argues that today’s policymakers, military leaders, and citizens must relearn the skills of critical reading and narrative analysis. The article finishes up by saying that “Savvy readers might recognize that the story of that brewing war is just that, a story—and not yet an inevitability.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Agile Defense Awarded $25M Small Business Contract by Department of State’s Office of Open Source Intelligence
Next article
FBI and HSI Launch Multi-Agency Homeland Security Task Force in Alaska

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES