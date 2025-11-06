spot_img
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationIntelligence

Exploring the Crime-Terror Nexus: How Criminal and Terror Networks Intersect

By Matt Seldon
November 6, 2025
terrorist

In the International Journal of Police Science, Dr. John P. Sullivan, a Contributing Editor at Homeland Security Today, and Dr. Irina A. Chindea explore the increasingly complex relationship between organized crime and terrorism – a phenomenon often referred to as the “crime-terror nexus.” Their research article examines how transnational crime, terrorism, and irregular warfare interact and evolve, as well as how intelligence-led responses are adapting to this changing landscape.

The authors describe the nexus as the convergence of criminal enterprises, such as gangs and cartels, with extremist groups and insurgent networks. Over time, these relationships have shifted from simple coexistence to active cooperation, where criminal tactics, financing, and networks are shared to mutual benefit. The paper also explores how states are responding, often through intelligence-driven strategies designed to address threats that no longer fit neatly into traditional categories of “crime” or “terrorism.”

Read the full article, Gangsters, Criminal Armed Groups, and Jihadists: Assessing the Crime-Terror Nexus,” in the International Journal of Police Science to explore how these intertwined threats are reshaping global security and what intelligence-led strategies may hold the key to countering them.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

50
Unpacking Insurrectionary Anarchism: A Deep Dive into a ‘Hidden’ Extremist Threat
Former HSI Special Agent Mark Dawson Joins NextDecade as Senior Manager of Corporate Security

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

