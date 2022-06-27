Extreme Right Terror Group Sentenced to More Than 30 Years Imprisonment

Four people, who advocated racist violence and the manufacture and possession of weapons, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in the U.K. to more than 30 years imprisonment on June 23.

Daniel Wright, Liam Hall, Stacey Salmon and Samuel Whibley were found guilty of a combined total of eighteen offenses on Tuesday, March 29 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after their activity was exposed by an undercover police officer.

During the eleven-week trial, the jury heard how the defendants came together in a private online chat group to share extreme right-wing views and propaganda, influence and indoctrinate others and endorse the use of violence to further their cause.

Following their arrest in May 2021 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, a partially constructed 3D printed firearm was recovered from the home of Hall and Salmon in Keighley, West Yorkshire. Examination by a specialist confirmed that despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled. Other weapons were also recovered from the homes of the defendants, in addition to chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.

Daniel Wright (28/04/92) of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of seven offenses including an offense of manufacturing a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968. He was sentenced to a 12-year custodial sentence and upon release will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order.

Liam Hall (18/09/90) of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of an offense of manufacturing a firearm, contrary to Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968, and possessing a firearm, contrary to S5 (1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968. He was sentenced to a 6-year custodial sentence and will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order upon release.

Stacey Salmon (27/05/92) of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of an offense of possessing a firearm contrary to Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968. She was sentenced to a three-year custodial sentence.

Samuel Whibley (05/11/92) of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offenses including the encouragement of terrorism, contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and the dissemination of a terrorist publication encouraging terrorism, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. He was sentenced to a 10-year custodial sentence and upon release will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order.

T/ Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig is the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said at the sentencing: “Today’s outcome highlights the seriousness of the offenses committed by these individuals and the verdict reached by the Jury in March.

“We work tirelessly to identify individuals who have an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities.

“Anyone found to be engaging in terrorist activity, or violent extremism in any form, can expect to be identified and put before the courts.”

