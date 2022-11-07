68.5 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, November 6, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismTerrorism Study

Extremists are Seeping Back into the Mainstream: Algorithmic Detection and Evasion Tactics on Social Media Platforms

The re-emergence of pro-ISIS accounts on mainstream platforms poses a significant security risk.

By Homeland Security Today
(ISIS supporters' image)

As ISIS established its caliphate in 2014, its supporters flooded mainstream social media platforms to share propaganda, plan attacks, and recruit future members. Realising the substantial threat posed by these online jihadists, social media companies developed new tools to clamp down on ISIS supporters, largely pushing them out of the mainstream and onto alt-tech platforms or encrypted messaging apps like Rocket.Chat and Telegram. Unfortunately, in more recent years, ISIS supporters have adapted and used new tactics to seep back onto mainstream platforms once again.

The re-emergence of pro-ISIS accounts on mainstream platforms poses a significant security risk. Many of the tools that were developed to detect and remove pro-ISIS accounts in the past are no longer sufficient to counter their evolving evasion tactics. Thousands of pro-ISIS accounts have developed new ways to operate relatively freely on mainstream platforms while remaining undetected. Over a nine-month research project, the author found that more than 50% of the pro-ISIS accounts on mainstream platforms that were identified at the beginning of the study remained online & active throughout.

Read more at the Global Network on Extremism and Technology

Previous articleOIG Issues DHS’ Annual Report Card
Next articleIllinois Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer with Flagpole During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals