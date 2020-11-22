Extremists Maintain Significant Presence on Facebook

Facebook has been vocal about its recent efforts to suspend and ban hateful, conspiratorial and violent content from its platform. And yet a great deal of extremist content remains.

As of November 16, 2020, even a cursory search of Facebook brings up white supremacist, racist and antisemitic pages. The following is a sampling of extremist groups and individuals currently active on Facebook.

Antisemites and Holocaust Deniers:

TruNews is a fundamentalist Christian streaming news and opinion platform, whose programs routinely feature antisemitic, anti-Zionist, anti-LGBTQ+, and Islamophobic rhetoric. TruNews founder and host Pastor Rick Wiles has used the YouTube channel to claim that Jews control the media, decimate American culture, and attack Christians. He describes Jews as the “Synagogue of Satan” and as agents of the antichrist. The TruNews Facebook page has almost 200,000 followers. It was banned from YouTube in February 2020.

Read more at ADL

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)