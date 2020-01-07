Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, with his mother Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield (Facebook)

Family Speaks After Army Specialist Killed in Kenya Al Shabaab Attack

The family of a 23-year-old United States Army Specialist from Hazel Crest, who was one of three people killed when militants attacked a military base in Kenya early Sunday, spoke publicly for the first time since his death, thanking the public for their support and remembering their son as “a great man.”

Reading a statement from the Mayfield family Monday, Henry Mayfield Jr.’s aunt said “the loss of a child is devastating no matter how it occurs.”

“This was a senseless act of violence that has changed our lives forever. Our son was a great big brother, cousin and above all he was an awesome person,” Tawanna Cottenfinner said.

