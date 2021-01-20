Far Right Extremists and Their Supporters Use Christian Website to Raise Funds

Before Proud Boys member Nick Ochs was arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he raised $300 on the Christian-oriented website GiveSendGo.com to help get him to DC.

Following Ochs’ arrest, a supporter turned to GiveSendGo to raise money for his legal defense, a campaign that has garnered nearly $20,000 for the member of the right-wing extremist group.

The campaigns for Ochs weren’t the only controversial causes on the site. A CNN review found more than two dozen fundraisers related to protesting the outcome of the presidential election, raising travel funds to attend the January 6 protest in Washington and other right-wing causes.

