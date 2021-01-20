Protestors marching in front of the U.S. Supreme Court along First Street between Maryland Avenue and East Capitol Street, NE, Washington DC on Wednesday morning, 6 January 2021 (Photo by Elvert Barnes from Silver Spring MD/Wikimedia Creative Commons)

Far Right Extremists and Their Supporters Use Christian Website to Raise Funds

Before Proud Boys member Nick Ochs was arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he raised $300 on the Christian-oriented website GiveSendGo.com to help get him to DC.

Following Ochs’ arrest, a supporter turned to GiveSendGo to raise money for his legal defense, a campaign that has garnered nearly $20,000 for the member of the right-wing extremist group.

The campaigns for Ochs weren’t the only controversial causes on the site. A CNN review found more than two dozen fundraisers related to protesting the outcome of the presidential election, raising travel funds to attend the January 6 protest in Washington and other right-wing causes.

Read the full story at CNN

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X