FBI Agent Says Whitmer Accused Also Considered Kidnapping Virginia Governor

Two of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor took part in discussions earlier this year with members of self-styled militia groups about potentially abducting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.

The testimony came during a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., as part of the Justice Department’s case against six men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At the hearing, Special Agent Richard Trask testified that two of the defendants, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, attended a meeting in June in Dublin, Ohio, with members of militias from four or five states. “At that meeting, they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia based on their lockdown orders,” Trask said.

