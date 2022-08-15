71.5 F
FBI and DHS Warn Threats to Federal Law Enforcement Have Spiked Since Mar-a-Lago Search

The bulletin, which advises that such threats are occurring online, was sent out of an abundance of caution, the officials said.

By Homeland Security Today
(FBI photo)

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials since the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

“The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida,” the document, dated Friday, reads, according to one official.

The bulletin, which advises that such threats are occurring online, was sent out of an abundance of caution, the officials said. It calls on authorities to be vigilant and to be aware of issues surrounding domestic violent extremists, past and present incidents, and past behaviors.

Read more at NBC News

