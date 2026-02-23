FBI and Police Investigate Attempted Attack on Power Substation Near Boulder City

FBI Albany, in coordination with FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, New York State Police, and Albany Police Department, is investigating a vehicle ramming at an electrical substation in Boulder City, Nevada on February 19, 2026, according to an announcement.

Boulder City Police Department received a report of a vehicle accident and possible shots fired. The vehicle, driven by Albany resident Dawson Maloney, approached the security gate, accelerated through a chain link fence, and subsequently crashed into electrical equipment. Responding officers located the vehicle with Maloney deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

In coordination with state and local partners in Nevada, search warrants were executed on the vehicle at the scene and a Boulder City hotel room. Two shotguns, a tactical rifle, ammunition, two commercial grade flame throwers, pre-cursor chemicals, body armor, and electronics were seized from the vehicle on scene. Additional ammunition, pre-cursor chemicals, and literature indicative of domestic terrorism ideologies were seized from the hotel room.

A check of Maloney’s name revealed Albany Police Department was asked to perform a welfare check and subsequently filed a missing person report. The report indicated the subject had sent several messages to family and friends that were suicidal and again indicative of terrorism ideologies. FBI Albany’s Joint Terrorism Task Force coordinated with Albany Police Department and New York State Police and executed an additional search at two Albany residences. Electronics, which are currently being processed for evidence, several gun components needed to assemble a firearm, and a 3D printer were seized from those locations.

Based on the information uncovered with partners thus far, law enforcement believes Maloney rented a car in Albany on February 12 and departed the area on the 14th to drive across the country to Boulder City.

Below is the press briefing held by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police: