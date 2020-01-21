FBI Arrests Members of Neo-Nazi Cell Whose Plot to Murder Antifa Couple Was Foiled By a Bad Back

Three men in Georgia allegedly associated with the neo-Nazi terror group The Base have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Luke Austin Lane, Micheal Helterbrand, and Jacob Kaderli were arrested on Wednesday over a plot to kill an “Antifa couple” in Georgia. The arrests of the three young man bring the total of Base members arrested this week to six.

The affidavit surrounding the arrests paints a dramatic story in which an undercover agent infiltrated the Georgia cell of the neo-Nazi terror group and learned how the group planned to kill a couple.

