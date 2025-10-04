spot_img
52.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 4, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyFBI

FBI Cuts All Ties to Southern Poverty Law Center Over Hate Map Controversy

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FBI Director Kash Patel. (Photo: FBI)

The FBI has confirmed that it severed all ties to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left activist group that puts conservatives and Christians on a “hate map” along with Ku Klux Klan chapters. The “hate map” has inspired at least one terrorist attack against a conservative organization.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine,” FBI Director Kash Patel told The Daily Signal in a statement Friday. “Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”

“That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel added.

Read the rest of the story at The Daily Signal.

Previous article
Apple Removes Tracking Tool ICEBlock from App Store
Next article
Former DCSA Director David Cattler Joins ICDS as Non-Resident Research Fellow

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES