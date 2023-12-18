36.6 F
FBI, DHS Warn of ‘threats to Public Safety’ During Holiday Season, Amplified by Israel-Hamas Conflict

The FBI says hate crimes have spiked nationwide since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel

A car burns in Israel after a Hamas rocket attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (Israel Foreign Ministry video/Twitter)

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are warning the public of heightened threats to public safety this holiday season and through winter associated with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The FBI says it is “closely monitoring threats to public safety during the holiday season which may be amplified” by the war.

“We take all potential threats seriously and will work closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action,” the bureau says in a PSA.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News, here.

