85.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismFBI

FBI Fatally Shoots Man in Utah Who Allegedly Threatened Biden, Alvin Bragg and Others

Robertson allegedly made a threat Monday that referenced the president's trip to Utah this week, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle.

By Homeland Security Today
(FBI photo)

The FBI on Wednesday shot and killed a Utah man who allegedly made online threats to kill President Joe Biden and New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg while serving a warrant at his Provo home, officials said.

The suspect was identified in charging documents obtained by NBC News as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

Robertson allegedly made a threat Monday that referenced the president’s trip to Utah this week, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle.

In an alleged threat to Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney whose office is prosecuting former President Donald Trump, Robertson called him a political hack and plotted to assassinate him in a parking garage, the charging documents said.

Read more at NBC News

Previous articleAeva Black Joins CISA as Open Source Security Lead
Next articleDaniel Ragsdale Joins Office of the National Cyber Director as Deputy Assistant Director for Workforce and Education
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals