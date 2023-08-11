FBI Fatally Shoots Man in Utah Who Allegedly Threatened Biden, Alvin Bragg and Others

The FBI on Wednesday shot and killed a Utah man who allegedly made online threats to kill President Joe Biden and New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg while serving a warrant at his Provo home, officials said.

The suspect was identified in charging documents obtained by NBC News as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

Robertson allegedly made a threat Monday that referenced the president’s trip to Utah this week, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle.

In an alleged threat to Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney whose office is prosecuting former President Donald Trump, Robertson called him a political hack and plotted to assassinate him in a parking garage, the charging documents said.

Read more at NBC News