FBI Marks the Seventh Anniversary of the Disappearance of Paul Edwin Overby, Jr.

This month marks the seventh anniversary of the disappearance of Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. from Afghanistan. In mid-May 2014, Paul Edwin Overby, Jr., an American writer, disappeared in Khost Province, Afghanistan, where he was conducting research on a self-authored book. Prior to his disappearance, Overby suggested that he planned to cross the border into Pakistan in furtherance of his research.

In May 2018, the FBI Washington Field Office announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to the safe location, recovery, and return of Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. The reward remains unclaimed. The FBI is dedicated to locating American citizens overseas and returning them home to their families. Overby is one of three Americans that have gone missing in Afghanistan, including Mark Frerichs and Cydney Mizell. In addition, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery, and return of Paul Overby.

“This year marks yet another anniversary of the disappearance of Paul Overby and is a time to renew our public call for information that could lead to his whereabouts,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Mr. Overby went missing along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2014; and for seven years, dedicated FBI personnel have been working tirelessly to return him to his family. The FBI is continuously working with our government partners to seek answers for his family, and we ask for the public’s help yet again to contact the FBI with any information.”

We encourage anyone with information concerning the kidnapping of Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. to contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be kept strictly confidential.

