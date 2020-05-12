FBI Offers $1 Million Reward in 2012 Kidnapping of Caitlan Coleman and Family in Afghanistan

In October 2012, Caitlan Coleman, who was approximately six months pregnant, was traveling through Maidan Wardak Province, Afghanistan, with her husband, Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle, when they were kidnapped. While in captivity, Coleman gave birth to three children. During their captivity, proof-of-life videos featuring Coleman, Boyle, and their two oldest children were released publicly by the captor network. In one of the videos, Coleman identified her captors. The Coleman-Boyle family was freed from captivity by the Government of Pakistan on October 11, 2017.

The United States Government is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information directly leading to either the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the kidnapping and captivity of Caitlan Coleman and her family.

“The FBI is dedicated to not only bring American citizens back home but also to bring them justice after years in captivity,” said Timothy R. Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Years after the Coleman family returned home, dedicated FBI special agents and analysts are still actively working to identify the family’s captors. Our pursuit of justice does not end, but we also need the public’s help to identify those responsible for the family’s five years of captivity.”

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the kidnapping to call the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI field office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous. Read more at FBI

