FBI Releases 2022 Crime in the Nation Statistics

The FBI released detailed data on over 11 million criminal offenses reported to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, largely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the Summary Reporting System (SRS).

In December 2015, the CJIS Advisory Policy Board (APB) endorsed the NIBRS transition and the FBI Director approved in February 2016. The FBI announced to law enforcement agencies it would transition to the more comprehensive NIBRS collection. Last year, the data was exclusively collected via NIBRS. Both the NIBRS, 2021 and Crime in the United States (CIUS), 2021 releases were based solely on NIBRS submissions. While in the transition period to NIBRS, the UCR Program published a limited release of the traditional CIUS, 2021, along with a trend study comparing 2020 and 2021 crime data using a selection of the new NIBRS estimation data.

For the 2022 data year, to provide nationally representative data, the FBI accepted NIBRS data and SRS data submissions from agencies. NIBRS data was submitted by 13,293 law enforcement agencies whose jurisdictions covered more than 256 million United States inhabitants. SRS data was accepted from 2,431 non-transitioned agencies representing 55,441,278 inhabitants. These agencies added an additional 16.6% population coverage, bringing the total national population coverage for Crime in the Nation, 2022 to 93.5%.

The data of Crime in the Nation, 2022 were released via several reports: Crime in the United States (CIUS), 2022; NIBRS, 2022; NIBRS Estimates, 2022; Hate Crime Statistics, 2022; Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA), 2022: Officers Assaulted; and the UCR Summary of Crime in the Nation, 2022. Of the 18,884 state, county, city, university and college, and tribal agencies eligible to participate in the UCR Program, 15,724 agencies submitted data in 2022.

The FBI’s crime statistics estimates for 2022 show that national violent crime decreased an estimated 1.7% in 2022 compared to 2021 estimates:

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2022 estimated nationwide decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

In 2022, the estimated number of offenses in the revised rape category saw an estimated 5.4% decrease.

Aggravated assault in 2022 decreased an estimated 1.1% in 2022.

Robbery showed an estimated increase of 1.3% nationally.

Hate Crime Statistics, 2022 provides information about the offenses, victims, offenders, and locations of hate crimes. In 2022, law enforcement agency participation significantly increased, resulting in 14,631 law enforcement agencies, with a population coverage of 91.7% submitting incident reports. These reports involved 11,634 criminal incidents and 13,337 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity. There were over 11,000 single-bias hate crime incidents involving 13,278 victims and 346 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 433 victims. In 2022, the top three bias categories in single-bias incidents were race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, and sexual-orientation. The top bias types within those bias categories by volume of reported hate crime incidents is Anti-Black or African American for race/ethnicity/ancestry bias, Anti-Jewish for religious bias, and Anti-Gay (male) for sexual-orientation bias.

Read the press release here.