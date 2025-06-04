The FBI has released its 2024 Active Shooter Incidents in the United States report to provide an overview of active shooter incidents and responses to help law enforcement, other first responders, and the public better understand the levels of threats associated with active shooter incidents, according to a press release yesterday. Active shooter incidents continue to claim lives and devastate individuals, families, and communities across the United States. To accurately gather information, the FBI relies on and leverages its law enforcement partnerships. This annual report provides law enforcement, private industry, and the public with critical data to enhance their understanding of these threats.

In 2024, the FBI designated 24 shootings as active shooter incidents. Incidents decreased by 50% from 2023 (48 incidents). The 24 active shooter incidents in 2024 occurred in 19 states and represent five location categories, including open space, commerce, education, government, and houses of worship.

The Investigative Assistance for Violent Crimes Act of 2012 led the FBI to examine active shooter incidents since 2000. This report is the latest in a series of FBI active shooter reports published since 2014 that address capabilities and response to active shooter and mass casualty events. The FBI defines an “active shooter” as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. From 2020 to 2024, the FBI designated 223 active shooter incidents. While this represents an 70% increase in active shooter incidents from the previous five-year period (2015 to 2019), the data shows a downward trend overall. The 223 active shooter incidents from 2020 to 2024 occurred in 43 states and the District of Columbia, representing all seven location categories.

The FBI remains dedicated to assisting law enforcement in active shooter prevention, response, and recovery efforts and remains committed in its efforts to train individuals in active shooter survival through outreach and education. The FBI encourages safety and security through its options-based Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training.

The original announcement and full report can be found here.