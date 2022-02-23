FBI Releases Update on Bomb Threats to 57 HBCUs, Faith-Based Institutions

Although at this time no explosive devices related to these threats have been found, the FBI takes all of these threats with the utmost seriousness and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.

The FBI has been prioritizing information sharing and officials in Washington, DC have briefed approximately 2,800 law enforcement partners, and community, academic, and faith leaders. Senior leaders in a number of our field offices also have engaged with university leaders in their respective communities to maintain direct lines of communication.

We recognize the fear and disruption this has caused across the country, and we will continue our work to make sure people feel safe in their communities, schools, and places of worship. We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Due to the ongoing investigation we are unable to provide more details at this time, but we will continue to share with schools, partners, and the public as information becomes available.

Read more at FBI