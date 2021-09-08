87.2 F
FBI Releases Video and Additional Information on DNC/RNC Pipe Bomber

The new information includes a virtual map that highlights the route the suspect walked while placing the two bombs the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

By Homeland Security Today
A suspect leaves pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC offices on Capitol Hill on Jan. 5, 2021. (FBI)

The FBI’s Washington Field Office has released new information and video regarding the suspect who placed pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., in January 2021, and is seeking additional tips from the public. Identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI’s Washington Field Office and our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Capitol Police; and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

The new information includes a virtual map that highlights the route the suspect walked while placing the two bombs on Tuesday, January 5, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.—the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol. One device was placed in an alley behind the Republican National Committee (RNC) Headquarters, located at 310 First Street SE, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Headquarters, located at 430 South Capitol Street SE, #3.

New video footage released today shows the pipe bomb suspect sitting on the bench near the DNC, in the area where the suspect later placed the pipe bomb. From this vantage point, a full front view of the suspect can be observed.

Read more at FBI

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

