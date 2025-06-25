spot_img
FBI Returning Agents to Counterterrorism Work After Diverting Them to Immigration

Iran has threatened to carry out retaliatory attacks in the U.S. in response to the American bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday.

FBI agent

The FBI is returning counterterrorism agents who were ordered to focus on immigration cases back to their old jobs because of concern about potential threats from Iran, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Don Holstead, the assistant director for counter terrorism, issued guidance over the weekend reassigning agents who work on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and cyber issues but had been sidetracked by immigration duties, two of the people said.

All four people said the move was related to the possibility of Iran’s retaliating against the United States for its recent military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites. NBC News has reported that Iranian officials threatened U.S. officials that they would unleash so-called sleeper cells inside the United States if it were attacked.

The original announcement can be found here.

