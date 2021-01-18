The U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. (DHS photo)

FBI Seeking Rioters Who Brutally Beat D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building and assaulted law enforcement personnel on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals involved in the assault of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

When calling to provide a tip on one of these individuals, please reference the above photo number, including the AFO.

CAPITOL RIOTS: Can You ID These People Sought By FBI?

