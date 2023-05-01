FBI Veteran Rusty Rosenthal Appointed to Lead ADL’s Nationwide Security and Law Enforcement Programs

ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) has appointed veteran FBI executive Russell H. (“Rusty”) Rosenthal as vice president of security and law enforcement, where he will be responsible for leading all facets of ADL’s law enforcement programs at the federal, state and local levels.

Rosenthal joins ADL after serving in the FBI for more than 25 years, most recently as the unit chief responsible for Asian Operations in the International Operations Division. From 2019 to 2022, he also served as the FBI Legal Attaché and senior representative to Israel.

“We are pleased to welcome Rusty Rosenthal into our top law enforcement leadership position at ADL. His decades of experience in national security, investigations and intelligence will be a tremendous asset to advance our mission of protecting the Jewish community,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “At a time when antisemitic incidents and threats to Jewish and partner communities are at historic levels, enhancing security and expanding law enforcement partnerships is a top priority. Rusty’s leadership and expertise will help ensure our relationships and threat-response capabilities are stronger than ever.”

Rosenthal’s career with the FBI started in 1997 when he was assigned to the Washington Field Office working in the National Security Division investigating counterintelligence and espionage matters. Subsequently, Rosenthal became a certified forensic examiner with the Computer Analysis Response Team.

Rosenthal served in Israel for 11 years over three different tours and led the FBI office there from 2019-2022. During his assignments in Tel Aviv, Rusty worked with Israeli partners on criminal and national security investigations of mutual interest to Israel and the U.S. He has also served in Sana’a, Yemen; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and various posts in Afghanistan. He also has experience as a criminal trial attorney and has supervised cyber investigations.

“ADL’s work and its close relationships with law enforcement agencies have never been more important or more necessary,” Rosenthal said. “Having served the American people in the FBI for 25 years, I understand the importance of maintaining strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. I look forward to continuing to partner with allies at the state, local, and federal levels in advancing this timely and critical mission.”

Rosenthal will lead ADL’s efforts with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country, and will additionally oversee the security of ADL staff and physical offices across the United States.

He holds a B.S. from Duke University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

