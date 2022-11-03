FBI Warns of ‘Credible,’ ‘Broad Threat’ to Synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI Field Office in Newark announced this afternoon that it has “received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the FBI tweeted. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the account added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he has been in contact with the FBI, the state attorney general’s office, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness regarding the threat.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” he said.

A week ago was the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven congregants were killed and six wounded during Shabbat morning services in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Accelerationists online marked the day by celebrating the accused shooter, Robert Bowers, as a “saint” and detailing the specifics of the attack.