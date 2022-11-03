56.5 F
FBI Warns of ‘Credible,’ ‘Broad Threat’ to Synagogues in New Jersey

By Bridget Johnson

The FBI Field Office in Newark announced this afternoon that it has “received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the FBI tweeted. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the account added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he has been in contact with the FBI, the state attorney general’s office, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness regarding the threat.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” he said.

A week ago was the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven congregants were killed and six wounded during Shabbat morning services in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Accelerationists online marked the day by celebrating the accused shooter, Robert Bowers, as a “saint” and detailing the specifics of the attack.

In New Jersey ‘Hotbed’ for Extremists, Lawmakers Examine Spike in Antisemitic Incidents

Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a specialty in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, antisemitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

