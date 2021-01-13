FBI Washington Field Office Got an F for Fighting Domestic Terrorism from Bureau Officials

FBI inspectors who evaluated the domestic terrorism program in the bureau’s Washington field office two years ago gave it a “failing grade,” meaning it was considered both ineffective and inefficient, two former FBI officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

The inspection — akin to an internal audit — found that mechanisms for collecting, analyzing and sharing threat intelligence were lacking — the same factors that appear to have played a role in the security failure that led to the U.S. Capitol being overrun by domestic extremists Jan. 6, the former officials said.

“It wasn’t being worked fully, in short,” said one of the former FBI officials, who was there at the time.

Read more at NBC News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)