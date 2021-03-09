FBI Washington Field Office Statement on the 14th Anniversary of the Abduction of Robert A. Levinson

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the abduction of Robert A. “Bob” Levinson from Kish Island, Iran. Bob Levinson was abducted by Iranian intelligence officers on March 9, 2007 and is the longest-held hostage in U.S. history. Tomorrow, Mr. Levinson will turn 73 years old. Bob served his country for 28 years, including 22 years as an FBI special agent. We call on the government of Iran to immediately return Bob home to his family.

“For 14 years the Iranian government has denied the U.S. government, the FBI, and most importantly, the Levinson family any answers about the circumstances surrounding Bob’s abduction,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The FBI continues to mourn the loss of our beloved friend and colleague, and the Levinson family continues to grieve the loss of their husband, father, and grandfather. It’s appalling that the Iranian government has yet to cooperate, and we, along with our interagency partners, remain resolute in our efforts to investigate and seek the truth of what happened to Bob.”

In December 2020, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned two senior officials of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, who were involved in the abduction, detention, and probable death of Bob Levinson. The FBI will continue its investigation to identify all Iranian officials involved in Bob’s abduction.

In 2019, the Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program announced a reward of up to $20 million dollars for information leading to the location, recovery, and return of Bob Levinson. More information about this reward is located on the RFJ website.

Read more at FBI

