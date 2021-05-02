Recovery efforts at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks in New York in September 2001. (FBI photo)

FBI Won’t Release Documents Linking Saudis to Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

The 10,000 families suing to finally uncover Saudi ties to the 9/11 terrorist attacks were “basically told to go to hell,” a loved one said, by the FBI in the latest fight over sealed documents.

The agency stated in their court filing over the bottled-up intelligence that what they know “cannot be disclosed without proper authorization.”

“It’s outrageous,” said attorney Andrew Maloney on Friday. “That information is 20 years old and there’s no reason not to give us this information.”

