FBI’s Violence Reduction Unit Releases New ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ Training Resource

By Matt Seldon
February 20, 2026
Run, Hide, Fight (Graphic: FBI)

The FBI’s Violence Reduction Unit has released a new “Run, Hide, Fight” training resource aimed at helping individuals and organizations better prepare for active shooter incidents.

The training videos reinforce the three core survival principles long promoted by federal law enforcement: run if it is safe to do so, hide if escape is not possible, and fight as a last resort. The materials are designed to provide practical, scenario-based guidance to help viewers make rapid decisions during a crisis.

According to the FBI, the videos walk through what to do in a range of environments, including open public spaces, indoor spaces, and school settings. The goal is to familiarize audiences with how the principles apply across different layouts and circumstances, from large outdoor venues to classrooms, social settings and office buildings.

The “Run, Hide, Fight” framework has been a cornerstone of active shooter preparedness messaging for more than a decade. By updating and expanding visual training resources, the FBI aims to ensure that individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups have accessible tools to strengthen readiness and response.

The materials are part of the Bureau’s broader violence prevention and public safety efforts, which include guidance for law enforcement, private sector security professionals, and community leaders. The videos are available below and through the FBI’s public-facing safety resource platforms.

Run. Hide. Fight. – Open Spaces

Run. Hide. Fight. – Indoors

Run. Hide. Fight. – Schools

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

