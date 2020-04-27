Fears of Rise in UK Terrorist Recruits as Anti-Radicalization Referrals Collapse

Counter-terrorism officials fear a rise in terrorist recruits after a collapse in referrals to the UK’s main anti-radicalisation scheme during the lockdown, as extremists pump out propaganda urging British attacks.

The Guardian understands referrals to Prevent are down by more than 50% since the lockdown started on 23 March, according to official figures yet to be made public.

Counter-terrorism officials fear a crucial defence is being weakened with young people spending more time online alone and unsupervised since schools and colleges closed.

