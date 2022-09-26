56.3 F
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Federal Government of Somalia Engages Terrorists with Support from U.S. Forces

The command’s initial assessment is that the strike killed 27 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured.

By Homeland Security Today
(Al Shabaab video)

At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists who were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, Somalia, on Sept. 18.

The command’s initial assessment is that the strike killed 27 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured.  U.S. forces are authorized to conduct strikes in defense of designated partner forces.  The defensive strikes allowed the Somali National Army and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia forces to regain the initiative and continue the operation to disrupt al-Shabaab in the Hiraan region of central Somalia. This operation is the largest combined Somali and ATMIS offensive operation in five years.

U.S. Africa Command take great measures to prevent civilian casualties. These efforts contrast with the indiscriminate attacks that al-Shabaab regularly conducts against the civilian population.

Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to Somali, regional and U.S. interests. The U.S. will continue to support Somali and ATMIS partners in defeating al-Shabaab terrorists who threaten the peace and stability of Somalia.

Read more at AFRICOM

